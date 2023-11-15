The What Hi-Fi? Awards began in 1983 and have recognised the very best audio and video tech every year since. With the very best editors in the market scrutinising every product detail and using the highest calibre testing rooms, these Awards ensure the most stringent badge of approval.

Winning a What Hi-Fi? Award is a hugely important accolade, recognised all over the world, and significantly boosts product sales. Winners also benefit from additional commercial and editorial Awards promotion activity, both in print and online.